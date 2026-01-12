Cyber Monday deals for men from Nike 2025: iconic style for less
However you like to move, our Cyber Monday men's collection is ready to go. Whether you're looking for a breathable top for hot yoga or a heat-locking jacket to keep you cosy on the touchline, we've got you covered. Expect sleek apparel made to support your every lunge, leap and lift. Various colours and styles make it easy to find something to suit your workout wardrobe. You'll spot the iconic Nike Swoosh across our picks—bringing a premium pop to your outfit. Plus, innovative details make sure you stay comfortable from the first rep to the last. We're talking flat seams and breathable fabrics that let you focus on the challenge ahead.
Getting ready to sweat? Shop apparel from our men's Cyber Monday deals crafted with Nike Dri-FIT technology. The clever material works to wick moisture away from your skin so that it can evaporate faster, leaving you comfortable as you train. In warm conditions, look out for styles with air holes and ventilation in key areas, so air can circulate around your body. When the temperature drops, just pull on a layer featuring our Therma-FIT technology—it traps your natural body heat to keep you cosy without excess bulk.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose clothing and accessories from our Cyber Monday men's edit with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.