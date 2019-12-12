3 Easy Ways to Create Your Own HIIT Workouts

Three Easy Ways to Create Your Own HIIT Workouts

To get the most training benefits in the least amount of time, there are few types of exercise better than high-intensity interval training, or HIIT. "Typically, HIIT is alternating bouts of going all-out with periods of rest to recover", explains Nike Master Trainer Patrick Frost. What you'll get for those brief, max efforts: the ability to push harder, longer. There's also a sweet after-burn effect (bringing your heart and breath rate back down takes work, after all), and it can help you burn an additional six to 15 percent of the calories you burned during your workout for up to 24 hours after you're done.

To become a stronger, faster, more performance-based athlete, Frost recommends adding one or two HIIT sessions to your weekly training routine. Make sure to spread them out by about 48 hours to give your muscles time to repair and recover.

Below are three of Frost's favourite ways to programme HIIT workouts. (Love what you see? You can find more high-intensity interval training on the Nike Training Club App.)