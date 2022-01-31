The Nike Academy Gymsack is a lightweight design with a drawstring closure, so you can quickly access your belongings when you're on the go. An exterior pocket lets you keep smaller items separate. This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres.
5 Stars
C H. - 31 Jan 2022
Great bag, good quality and good value. Fast delivery too. Very happy.
K E. - 28 Jan 2022
Good size, quality bag that’s great value for money. Bought for my son as a PE kit bag, split compartment to separate boots/trainers and clothing. 👍