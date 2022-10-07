HOME: Finding Our Place Through Sport

bunktkicktgut is an intercultural street football league, helping kids and young people find their place through sport and a long-term Nike Community partner.

Episode One of our new docuseries ‘HOME: Finding Our Place Through Sport’ shines a spotlight on Manu and Rasha, two coaches at bunktkicktgut Berlin, who not only found their place through sport but are helping the next generation do the same.

Discover our new docuseries HOME for more inspiring stories and join the movement of bunktkicktgut to support the next generation in creating extraordinary futures.

HOME: Finding Our Place Through Sport

bunktkicktgut is an intercultural street football league, helping kids and young people find their place through sport and a long-term Nike Community partner.

Episode One of our new docuseries ‘HOME: Finding Our Place Through Sport’ shines a spotlight on Manu and Rasha, two coaches at bunktkicktgut Berlin, who not only found their place through sport but are helping the next generation do the same.

Discover our new docuseries HOME for more inspiring stories and join the movement of bunktkicktgut to support the next generation in creating extraordinary futures.

Nike Give Partners

Nike Give: Supporting the Community

Sports Bra Playbook

As girls grow through sport, so do their bodies. These changes call for support. The Sports Bra Playbook gives you tools to make sure every kid feels comfortable and confident when they play.

Download PlaybookDownload Fit Card
Nike Give: Supporting the Community

Ways To Get Moving

Equal play for girls doesn’t happen overnight, but you can join us in leveling the playing field. Over the past two years we’ve donated Nike sports bras and Nike Pro Hijabs through our community partners to girls around the world, so they have what they need to successfully and confidently participate in sport.

Nike Give: Supporting the Community

There Is A Coach In All of Us

Every girl deserves a great coach. One who will encourage her, inspire her, support her, listen to her, and then stand back to watch how far she’ll go. Whether you’re a parent or a pro, the Made To Play Coaching Girl Guide can help bring out that coach in you.

Download Now
Nike Give: Supporting the Community

TRAINED Podcast

Sport psychologist and parenting expert Jim Taylor, PhD digs deep into all the factors that can hold girls back in sports and identifies ways that each of us can help close that gender gap.

Listen Now 
Nike Give: Supporting the Community

There Is A Coach In All of Us

Every girl deserves a great coach. One who will encourage her, inspire her, support her, listen to her, and then stand back to watch how far she’ll go. Whether you’re a parent or a pro, the Made To Play Coaching Girl Guide can help bring out that coach in you.

Download Now
Nike Give: Supporting the Community

TRAINED Podcast

Sport psychologist and parenting expert Jim Taylor, PhD digs deep into all the factors that can hold girls back in sports and identifies ways that each of us can help close that gender gap.

Listen Now 
Nike Give: Supporting the Community

“I love to move and have fun. Above all, I have gained a lot of self-confidence, patience and discipline through sports.”

- Hilda (12), Berlin

Nike Give: Supporting the Community

Sportstec Foundation Trust

South Africa’s Sportstec offer in-school and community programmes using sport and physical activity as a tool to promote the holistic development of kids. Coaches and weekly integrated, value-based activities provide an enabling environment for girl participation and positive play.

Donate NowView Website
Nike Give: Supporting the Community