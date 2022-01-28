6 Essential Stretches To Do Right After Running

After going for a run, you may notice that your body feels sore—a key indicator that both rest and recovery are needed.

And a critical part of your recovery process involves stretching. When the muscles are warm, they are more flexible. Stretching them at this point can improve range of motion and accelerate recovery. More specifically, stretching straight after a run can help reduce muscle and joint stiffness that can occur post workout, known as delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS).



It's essential to stretch after a run, and you may even incorporate stretches into your pre-run routine. As a part of your warm-ups, you can add in a few dynamic stretches such as leg swings, spinal rotations and arm circles. These exercises gently warm up your muscles so that they're ready for more intense activity. After your workout is finished, you should perform static (doesn't involve motion) stretches.

But first, it's always a good idea to start your post-run recovery routine with a cool-down. This involves reducing the intensity of the exercise for about 5–10 minutes. You might lightly jog or walk, or perform another aerobic exercise at an easy effort level. The goal is to slowly let your heart rate come back down while your muscles are still warm. This will allow you to hold stretches for longer, minus all of the huffing and puffing.



Once your cool-down is complete, you can begin static stretches. These are isometric holds (a form of static stretch) that stretch the muscles that have been hard at work throughout your run.

