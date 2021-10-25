Maternity Yoga Clothes: What to Wear When Pregnant

Whether you're a new yogi or a Vinyasa regular, comfort is key when shopping for maternity yoga clothes.

"I generally recommend anything that is comfortable, and something that you can move freely in", says Jennie Love, an antenatal yoga instructor based in Scottsdale, Arizona in the United States.

You want maternity workout clothes that are form-fitting and supportive yet flexible and comfortable enough so you don't feel restricted as you move from one pose to the next.

The good news is that you can wear much of the same maternity activewear you use for other workouts during your yoga practice, too. Here are some buying tips from experts to help you find the best yoga clothes for pregnancy.