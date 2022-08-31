What Are Top CrossFit WODs To Try?

CrossFit doesn't offer random workouts—they're designed to increase fitness and health, said Denise Thomas, CrossFit Level 4 trainer.

"We define fitness as work capacity across broad time and modal domains", she said. "Work capacity is the amount of power created across an unlimited set of physical tasks. Power is important because it's both measurable—creates accountability—and can also be defined as intensity".

And, Thomas said, "intensity matters because when it is appropriately prescribed relative to ability, it will garner incredible results".

CrossFit WODs are exercises that range from those that are very short with maximum effort to others that are long, with variations in between, Thomas said. "We want to have the ability to perform to the best of our ability in any given time frame, so we take on such stimuli", she said.

WODs cover different modalities including gymnastics, weightlifting and cardio. "Our programme aims to create a broad, general and inclusive fitness, therefore we expose ourselves to a lot of things", Thomas said.

Participants get best results when they go four to five days a week, modify workouts for their own fitness level, take necessary rest and recovery days, and eat well, Thomas said. "We are not a quick-fix, 12-week programme", she said. "To understand CrossFit, it requires an investment and trust that is developed over time within the walls of our affiliates via the CrossFit coach".