Create Your Own Bedtime Routine

It would be great to spend an hour winding down before bed, but even 10 minutes a night is enough to signal to your brain that it's time to shut down.



Making a bedtime ritual will help your body wind down and transition into sleep, according to sleep expert Cheri Mah, a Nike Performance Council Member and Research Fellow at the University of California San Francisco's Human Performance Center and School of Medicine.



I like taking a hot shower, which has been proven to bring on sleep, and to unplug from screens, since they emit blue light that stimulates your brain. But honestly, your ritual can be anything that relaxes you: writing in a journal, doing a few minutes of deep-breathing exercises, reading a book.



Following the same routine for a few minutes each night helps your body to realise it's time to go to sleep, as we are creatures of habit more than we realise.



So decide on the most relaxing way for you to spend the 10 minutes before bed, and try to build it into your nightly routine as an important pre-bed ritual.