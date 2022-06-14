Best Nike Running Shoes for High Arches

Maybe your running shoes are perfectly comfortable, but you feel like your speed, endurance and recovery could be better. Or you keep getting overuse injuries—even when you dial it back on your workouts. In either case, there could be multiple factors that come into play, and your shoes can be one of them, especially if you have high arches.

"High arches can create problems with running and training", says doctor of physiotherapy, Jason Kart, D.P.T., owner of Core Physical Therapy in Chicago. "The foot has two basic jobs: one is to act like a shock absorber, the other is to be a bony lever to push off from. A high arch fails to absorb that shock because the arch doesn't descend normally".

What happens instead is that the arches and feet tilt outwards, he adds. That creates an undue amount of stress throughout the foot, ankle and calf. The result isn't great—foot pain, stress fractures, shin splints and plantar fasciitis are more likely to result. Running in shoes that don't support high arches can even lead to ankle sprains, Kart says, because of instability in the ankle joint.

"The problems can extend up the chain to the knees", says Kart. "It's not uncommon to have outside knee pain, including lateral meniscus tears, IT band problems and lateral collateral ligament strains".

That means you change your training in multiple ways to avoid injuries, such as decreasing your mileage or playing around with your stride, and Kart adds that lower-body strength training is also important so you can recruit muscles that support stability. For example, doing calf raises, toe pick-ups (like picking up towels and pencils using only your toes), and foot flex-and-point sessions can improve ankle and calf strength.

Another important strategy? Making sure you have the right shoes.