You'll notice that trousers designed for running come with a number of performance benefits and features, including:

Lightweight, Sweat-Wicking Materials

High-quality performance fabrics, such as Nike Dri-FIT, help pull sweat away from the skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable on a sweaty run. They're also lightweight and stretchy, enabling free movement and unencumbered strides. Reflectivity

If you're planning to run at night or early in the morning, opt for reflective features on your running apparel to ensure you're visible to cars and cyclists on the road. Check out Nike's reflective running gear, including trousers, to equip your wardrobe. Water Resistance

If you don't want rain to be a deterrent to your training, you'll want gear that prevents you from getting completely soaked during a rainy run. Nike's water-resistant running trousers are designed to keep you dry and block the wind at the same time. Pair them with the right weatherproof running shoes, and the weather won't keep you down.



A well-fitting pair of running trousers will have a sleek design and tailored fit so you don't feel extra fabric weighing you down or chafing against your skin. Look for trousers with a low-profile elastic waistband with a drawcord so you can personalise the fit for you. Pockets

If you don't want to carry essentials in your hand or in a waistpack, find a pair of running trousers with pockets to store your phone and other small items. Some styles have drop-in pockets, while others have zip pockets to keep everything extra secure.

Tip: If the carbon footprint of your purchases is top of mind for you, consider a pair of running trousers made from sustainable materials.