QUICK AROUND THE CORNER For Kyrie, quick movements are a source of power—and ultimately

points. With speed in mind, Ben and his team created an outsole that

would mimic the way a tyre supports a turning car. "We want him to be

quick around the corner", he says. "The new curvature allows him to

operate efficiently when he's on a lean". By rounding out the shape

of the outsole, his momentum doesn't get stopped short by sharp

angles. Instead, that energy is transferred into his next move,

and none of the power is wasted.