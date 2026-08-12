Squat and lifting shoes: put extra power in each set
Whatever milestone you're aiming for, Nike weightlifting shoes will put you on solid training ground. Our line-up includes trainers with a variety of different heels for supported clearance. This includes raised, cushioned and collapsible heels—so there's something to suit every athlete. Power through challenging moments thanks to inner plates, which distribute weight evenly from edge to edge to give you greater balance. For maximum stability during tough workouts, reach for a pair with a Hyperlift plate in the heel—it forces weight down and out while adding rigidity so you stay in control. Plus, you'll keep cool, thanks to breathable uppers featuring lightweight mesh that allows air to circulate during intense sessions.
Weightlifting trainers designed to support your every squat, lunge and snatch will help you lock in your goals. Options with hook-and-loop straps keep laces out of the way and secure your feet to the footbed. The result? Increased stability and a firm grip when it's time to lift. Meanwhile, the straps are easy to adjust so you get the ideal fit for every session. For faster entry, look out for styles featuring FlyEase technology—the flexible heel collapses when you step into your shoe, then snaps back into place so you can hit the gym floor even faster. You'll find the iconic Nike Swoosh across our selection, too, adding a premium pop to your workout wardrobe.
Sustainable materials are always in style. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose lifting trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.