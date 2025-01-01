Summer Clothing & Apparel(222)

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
14% off
NikeCourt Multiplier Max
NikeCourt Multiplier Max Tennis Ankle Socks (2 Pairs)
NikeCourt Multiplier Max
Tennis Ankle Socks (2 Pairs)
€19.99
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
14% off
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
14% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
14% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Shorts
50% off
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
50% off
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT Running Vest
15% off
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
30% off
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
€19.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
14% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Repel UV Running Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Repel UV Running Jacket
50% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
14% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
30% off
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
14% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
15% off
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Bestseller
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
20% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
15% off
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fitness T-Shirt
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
15% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
20% off
Nike
Nike Trail-Running Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike
Trail-Running Crew Socks (1 Pair)
15% off
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
35% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
15% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
14% off
Nike
Nike Women's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Women's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
50% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
15% off
Nike Swoosh High Support
Nike Swoosh High Support Women's Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh High Support
Women's Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
30% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
14% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
30% off
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Tank Top
14% off
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
15% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
15% off
Nike Multiplier
Nike Multiplier Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
Nike Multiplier
Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
15% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
14% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
30% off
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
Nike Miler
Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
14% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Printed Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Printed Running Shorts
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
14% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Fold-Over Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Fold-Over Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Mesh-Panelled Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Mesh-Panelled Leggings
30% off
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
24% off
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
13% off
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Women's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Trail
Women's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
25% off

Clothes for summer: train at your peak

When the warmer days arrive, our summer clothes help you keep cool. We use light, breathable fabrics that let air circulate around your body. Meanwhile, our streamlined silhouettes set you free to move. Choose vest tops and shorts for minimal coverage. Or go for long-sleeved T-shirts and full-length bottoms for added protection from the sun.


Keep your cool


At Nike, we understand that testing your limits means working up a sweat. That's why our summer clothing range features our acclaimed Dri-FIT material. It uses engineered fibres to wick away moisture from your skin. Next, the fabric transports dampness to the surface so it can dry quickly. This keeps you fresh and focused for longer. For extra comfort, look for pieces with mesh inserts. We place them in high-heat areas to promote improved airflow where you need it most.


Stay protected in the sunshine


So you're a runner. A hiker. A racket-sports player. If your training takes you outside, you need to shield yourself from the sun. Our UV protection clothing for summer helps to block both UVA and UVB rays on the parts of the skin covered by your clothing. Keep an eye out for practical touches like thumbhole sleeves to hold everything in place, and added stretch in the fabric for easy movement.


Performance from the ground up


Build your success on a solid foundation with a pair of pro-quality shoes from our summer apparel. We have outsoles in a range of designs to suit your sport. For hard-surface training, choose lightly textured tread patterns and rubber outsoles. These give you the grip and durability you need to go the distance. Heading into open country? Our hiking and trail running trainers have engineered lugs to keep you stable on uneven terrain. When it comes to cushioning, you'll find responsive foam that soaks up shocks and impact. This helps to reduce fatigue and lower the risk of injury. For a springy, energising feel, look out for footwear with our innovative Nike Air units. These absorb the energy of your movement, then spring back into shape to power you forward into your next stride.


Hardworking summer clothes for future stars


We believe young athletes deserve the same high-quality apparel as the icons who inspire them. That's why we make our kids' clothes for summer using stretchy fabrics that promote a full range of movement. You'll also find moisture-wicking materials so they can shed sweat and excess heat while still staying comfortable. If the weather turns cooler, they can layer up in lightweight pieces that keep out draughts and lock in warmth.


Nike's Move to Zero


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Ready to join our mission? Look for Nike summer clothing with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.