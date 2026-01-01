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  4. Bags & Backpacks

Backpacks & Bags Sale(32)

Nike Icon Air Max 90
Nike Icon Air Max 90 Card Wallet
Nike Icon Air Max 90
Card Wallet
30% off
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Card Wallet
Nike Air Force 1
Card Wallet
30% off
Nike Sportswear Puffle
Nike Sportswear Puffle Backpack (9L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Puffle
Backpack (9L)
30% off
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
29% off
Nike ACG 'DAYMAX'
Nike ACG 'DAYMAX' Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'DAYMAX'
Backpack (25L)
30% off
Nike Sportswear Futura 365
Nike Sportswear Futura 365 Women's Mini Backpack (6L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Futura 365
Women's Mini Backpack (6L)
29% off
Nike ACG 'DAYMAX'
Nike ACG 'DAYMAX' Cross-body Bag (3L)
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'DAYMAX'
Cross-body Bag (3L)
30% off
Nike Utility Power
Nike Utility Power Backpack (33L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power
Backpack (33L)
30% off
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Eugene Backpack (23L)
Nike Heritage
Eugene Backpack (23L)
30% off
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
30% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Shoe Bag
Nike Academy
Football Shoe Bag
30% off
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Card Wallet
Nike Air Force 1
Card Wallet
30% off
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
29% off
Nike Sportswear Puffle
Nike Sportswear Puffle Extra Large Tote (60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Puffle
Extra Large Tote (60L)
30% off
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Faux Fur Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Faux Fur Cross-Body Bag (1L)
30% off
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (5L)
30% off
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Backpack (Medium, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Backpack (Medium, 24L)
30% off
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
29% off
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Faux Fur Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Faux Fur Backpack (11L)
30% off
Nike Icon Air Force 1
Nike Icon Air Force 1 Card Wallet
Nike Icon Air Force 1
Card Wallet
30% off
Nike Gym Club
Nike Gym Club Kids' Bag (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Gym Club
Kids' Bag (25L)
28% off
Nike Sportswear Futura
Nike Sportswear Futura Women's Mini Backpack (6L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Futura
Women's Mini Backpack (6L)
30% off
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia JDI
Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
28% off
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Backpack (25L)
30% off
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Kids' Backpack (18L)
30% off
Jordan Flight Duffle
Jordan Flight Duffle Duffle Bag (40L)
Jordan Flight Duffle
Duffle Bag (40L)
30% off
Nike Hayward Scouter
Nike Hayward Scouter Older Kids' Backpack (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Hayward Scouter
Older Kids' Backpack (22L)
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Backpack (25L)
30% off
Nike Hayward
Nike Hayward Backpack
Nike Hayward
Backpack
30% off
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (2L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (2L)
30% off
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Backpack (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Backpack (24L)
30% off
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack
30% off
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Kids' Backpack (18L)
30% off
Jordan Flight Duffle
Jordan Flight Duffle Duffle Bag (40L)
Jordan Flight Duffle
Duffle Bag (40L)
30% off
Nike Hayward Scouter
Nike Hayward Scouter Older Kids' Backpack (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Hayward Scouter
Older Kids' Backpack (22L)
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Backpack (25L)
30% off
Nike Hayward
Nike Hayward Backpack
Nike Hayward
Backpack
30% off
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (2L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (2L)
30% off
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Backpack (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Backpack (24L)
30% off
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack
30% off

Bags and backpacks sale: keep your kit together

Our bags sale has practical, durable options to help you safely stow and carry your sports essentials. We have generously sized gym bags with space for large equipment such as mats, rackets and footballs. If you'll be heading out onto the field, go for a bag with a sectioned interior. This makes it easy to keep your muddy boots and activity gear separated from your clean stuff. Going straight from the locker room to the office? Opt for sleek totes with built-in storage for work stuff like laptops and phones.


Whether you're pounding the pavement or heading into open country, our backpack sale has designs made with runners in mind. Lightweight belt styles fasten neatly around your waist for easy access to your essentials without breaking your stride. Adjustable straps mean you can find your perfect fit, or remove it for added carry options. Meanwhile, multiple sectioned pockets help you organise your phone, keys, sports gels and other items.


Need a practical bag to see your young athlete through the school year? Our backpacks on sale have them covered. Wide padded straps spread the load, and optional waist clips provide extra support. Inside, pockets and sections make it easy to keep their belongings neat and organised. You'll also find external mesh pouches to keep their water bottle handy. If you're choosing for a dedicated football fan, we have designs inspired by some of the world's most iconic clubs—so they can rep their favourite team.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose an option from our bags sale with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.