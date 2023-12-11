Skip to main content
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      €49.99
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €44.99
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      €54.99
      Nike Star Runner 4
      Nike Star Runner 4 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Star Runner 4
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €44.99
      Nike Revolution 7
      Nike Revolution 7 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Revolution 7
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €44.99
      Nike Infinity Flow
      Nike Infinity Flow Younger Kids' Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Infinity Flow
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €79.99
      Nike Star Runner 4
      Nike Star Runner 4 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Star Runner 4
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €39.99
      Nike Revolution 7
      Nike Revolution 7 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Revolution 7
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €49.99
      Nike Revolution 7
      Nike Revolution 7 Older Kids' Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Revolution 7
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €59.99
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €64.99
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
      Younger/Older Kids' Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
      €59.99
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Younger Kids' Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €49.99
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
      €64.99
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Younger/Older Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
      €64.99
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy
      Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      €74.99
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €59.99
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
      €64.99
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €94.99
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
      €74.99
      Nike Star Runner 4
      Nike Star Runner 4 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Star Runner 4
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €54.99
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Club
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Club Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Club
      Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
      €49.99
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
      €49.99
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
      €74.99
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €184.99

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.