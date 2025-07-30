  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Trousers & Tights
    3. /
  3. Joggers & Sweatpants

Fleece Joggers & Sweatpants

Joggers & Sweatpants
Gender 
(0)
Men
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Fleece 
(0)
Tech Fleece
Club Fleece
Phoenix Fleece
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Joggers
Nike Club
Men's Joggers
€54.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
€99.99
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
€99.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
€59.99
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Tennis Joggers
NikeCourt Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Tennis Joggers
€84.99
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Nike Club Fleece
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
€54.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
€59.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
€99.99
Kobe
Kobe Men's Tech Fleece Joggers
Just In
Kobe
Men's Tech Fleece Joggers
€124.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Jogger
Available in SNKRS
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Jogger
€114.99
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
Just In
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Joggers
€59.99
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Just In
Chelsea F.C. Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Joggers
€44.99
F.C. Barcelona Phoenix Fleece
F.C. Barcelona Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Pants
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Phoenix Fleece
Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Pants
€69.99
F.C. Barcelona Tech
F.C. Barcelona Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Pants
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Pants
€84.99
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Joggers
€44.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
€69.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
€59.99
Jordan Flight Fleece Chicago
Jordan Flight Fleece Chicago Men's Trousers
Just In
Jordan Flight Fleece Chicago
Men's Trousers
€89.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Joggers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Joggers
€69.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
€44.99
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Mid-Rise French Terry Open-Hem Tracksuit Bottoms
Just In
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Mid-Rise French Terry Open-Hem Tracksuit Bottoms
€64.99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Trousers
Just In
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Trousers
€84.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
€99.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Trousers (Plus Size)
Just In
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Trousers (Plus Size)
€59.99

Fleece sweatpants and joggers: super-soft pairs for comfortable workouts

Elevate your game with high-performance fleece joggers. Snug jersey and French Terry fabrics provide reliable warmth and next-level cosiness. Plus, our fleece is stretchy, so your pair will move with you. Elasticated waistbands with inner drawcords let you personalise your fit. And if you're shopping for a junior athlete, you'll find kids' fleece sweatpants in comfy cuts that coordinate with hoodies and sweatshirts. Getting ready for sports day has never been so easy.


We design our fleece joggers so you can move with total freedom. Plus, we've made them roomy through the seat and thighs for comfort. Look out for pairs with tapered bottoms and cuffed ankles for a streamlined look. Or, for a more relaxed vibe, choose one of our open-hem silhouettes. Flat seams help prevent chafing while you move. Meanwhile, pockets at the sides and back give you plenty of room to stash your essentials.


Enjoy a cosy feel on cold-weather days in pairs crafted from midweight brushed fleece. Think smooth on the outside and soft on the inside. For comfort minus the bulk, reach for our Tech Fleece joggers. The lightweight material effectively traps warmth without weighing you down. If things are heating up, opt for designs made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation to keep you fresh and dry. When the temperature plummets, reach for our Therma-FIT bottoms. This acclaimed material helps manage your body's natural heat, so you stay snug.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose our fleece joggers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.