Football Stories: Alexia Putellas

Dear Athletes,

I see a world where everyone in sport will respect each other, without judgement, a world where there are no insults. And for that world to be a reality, it needs to come from you.



It requires you to follow your passion. When I was a child, girls did not dream to become a pro footballer, but I still did it because football was what I loved doing.



The world needs you to do what you love most, and to do it aligned with your values. Because in sport you may win or you may lose, but the values and lessons you learn will stay with you forever.



And above all, make sure you enjoy the ride.



Un abrazo,

-Alexia Putellas