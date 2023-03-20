Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials - Apparel

      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Nike Sportswear Repeat Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      NOK 879
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Standard Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Standard Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      NOK 449
      Jordan Jumpman
      Jordan Jumpman Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Jumpman
      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      NOK 449
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Men's Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Men's Running Top
      NOK 329
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Fourth Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      NOK 999
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc Men's Trail Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc
      Men's Trail Running Trousers
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Men's Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Men's Shorts
      Nike Flex Stride
      Nike Flex Stride Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Flex Stride
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief Running Shorts
      NOK 549
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Woven Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Woven Shorts
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      NOK 399
      Nike Club Skirt
      Nike Club Skirt Women's Regular Skirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Club Skirt
      Women's Regular Skirt
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      NOK 549
      Nike Alate Minimalist
      Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Minimalist
      Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
      NOK 529
      FFF 2020 Stadium Away
      FFF 2020 Stadium Away Men's Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2020 Stadium Away
      Men's Football Shirt
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      NOK 449
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
      NOK 829
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Rise Woven Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Rise Woven Shorts
      NOK 529
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Trousers
      NOK 449
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's Racing Vest
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's Racing Vest
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Men's Trail Running Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail
      Men's Trail Running Hoodie
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      NOK 1,149
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Nike Therma-FIT One Women's Graphic Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Women's Graphic Long-Sleeve Top
      NOK 699
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      NOK 399
      FFF 2020 Vapor Match Home
      FFF 2020 Vapor Match Home Men's Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2020 Vapor Match Home
      Men's Football Shirt

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.