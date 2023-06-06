Skip to main content
      Nike Sportswear Essential Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Essential Windrunner Women's Woven Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential Windrunner
      Women's Woven Jacket
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT ADV Indy
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT ADV Indy Women's Light-Support Reversible Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT ADV Indy
      Women's Light-Support Reversible Sports Bra
      NOK 529
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
      NOK 199
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Nike Everyday Essential Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      NOK 199
      Jordan (Her)itage
      Jordan (Her)itage Women's Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan (Her)itage
      Women's Top
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      NOK 1,099
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Nike Zenvy (M) Women's Gentle-support High-waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Maternity)
      Just In
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Women's Gentle-support High-waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Maternity)
      NOK 879
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      NOK 399
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's 2-in-1 Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's 2-in-1 Long-Sleeve Top
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh
      Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aura
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aura Women's Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Training Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aura
      Women's Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Training Top
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      FFF Academy Pro
      FFF Academy Pro Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      Just In
      FFF Academy Pro
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      NOK 749
      England 2022/23 Stadium Away
      England 2022/23 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      England 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      NOK 529
      Netherlands Academy Pro
      Netherlands Academy Pro Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      Just In
      Netherlands Academy Pro
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      NOK 749
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      NOK 529
      France 2022/23 Stadium Away
      France 2022/23 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      France 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      NOK 529
      FFF Strike
      FFF Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Top
      Just In
      FFF Strike
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Top
      NOK 549
      France 2022/23 Stadium Home
      France 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      France 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      NOK 529
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      NOK 529
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      NOK 449
      Nike x sacai
      Nike x sacai Women's Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike x sacai
      Women's Top
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's High-Support Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's High-Support Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
      Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      Just In
      Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      NOK 749

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.