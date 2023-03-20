Skip to main content
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      NOK 1,399
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Men's Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Men's Running Top
      NOK 329
      Nike Sportswear Futura Luxe
      Nike Sportswear Futura Luxe Women's Cross-Body Bag (1L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Futura Luxe
      Women's Cross-Body Bag (1L)
      NOK 499
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Nike Sportswear Repeat Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      NOK 879
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Standard Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Standard Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      NOK 449
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit SE
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit SE Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit SE
      Men's Shoes
      NOK 2,699
      Jordan Jumpman
      Jordan Jumpman Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Jumpman
      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      NOK 449
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Fourth Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      NOK 999
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc Men's Trail Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc
      Men's Trail Running Trousers
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Woven Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Woven Shorts
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Men's Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Men's Shorts
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      NOK 399
      Nike Flex Stride
      Nike Flex Stride Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Flex Stride
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief Running Shorts
      NOK 549
      Nike Club Skirt
      Nike Club Skirt Women's Regular Skirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Club Skirt
      Women's Regular Skirt
      FFF 2020 Stadium Away
      FFF 2020 Stadium Away Men's Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2020 Stadium Away
      Men's Football Shirt
      Nike Alate Minimalist
      Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Minimalist
      Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
      NOK 529
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      NOK 549
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Epic Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Men's Short-sleeve Dri-FIT Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Men's Short-sleeve Dri-FIT Top
      NOK 899
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Australia 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Australia 2022/23 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Australia 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      NOK 999
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Graphic Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Graphic Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      NOK 529

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.