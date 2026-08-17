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Oversized Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(78)
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
799 kr
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
599 kr
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
749 kr
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
699 kr
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
1 399 kr
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
749 kr
Nike Tech Boreas
Nike Tech Boreas Men's Oversized Hoodie
Nike Tech Boreas
Men's Oversized Hoodie
2 049 kr
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Graphic Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Graphic Crew
1 049 kr
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
629 kr
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Cardigan
Just In
Jordan Flight
Men's Cardigan
1 149 kr
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
849 kr
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew
749 kr
Team 13 Courtside
Team 13 Courtside Women's Nike WNBA Cropped Pullover Hoodie
Team 13 Courtside
Women's Nike WNBA Cropped Pullover Hoodie
799 kr
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
1 149 kr
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
629 kr
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
849 kr
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew
799 kr
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Just In
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
629 kr
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear Studio
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
449 kr
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
749 kr
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
1 099 kr
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
749 kr
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Therma-FIT Oversized Golf Hoodie
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Therma-FIT Oversized Golf Hoodie
1 249 kr
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
949 kr
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
1 249 kr
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
749 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Therma-FIT Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Therma-FIT Hoodie
1 099 kr
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
1 049 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
629 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
949 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
629 kr
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
699 kr
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
1 149 kr
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
799 kr
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Mod-Cropped Top
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Mod-Cropped Top
799 kr
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
799 kr
Nike
Nike Men's Fleece Full-Zip Running Hoodie
Nike
Men's Fleece Full-Zip Running Hoodie
1 099 kr
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Pullover Hoodie
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Pullover Hoodie
1 299 kr
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
799 kr
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
+1
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
529 kr
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Oversized Fleece Full-Zip
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Oversized Fleece Full-Zip
849 kr
Jordan Flight Wings
Jordan Flight Wings Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Wings
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
1 149 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Jacket
1 599 kr
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
699 kr
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
1 599 kr
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Oversized Fleece Training Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Oversized Fleece Training Hoodie
849 kr
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Jacquard Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's Jacquard Pullover Hoodie
1 149 kr
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
1 749 kr
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
999 kr
New York Knicks Courtside
New York Knicks Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
New York Knicks Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
949 kr
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
Nike Sportswear Studio
Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
449 kr
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Pullover Hoodie
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Pullover Hoodie
1 049 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
629 kr
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Hoodie
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Hoodie
1 249 kr
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Therma-FIT Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Therma-FIT Crew
799 kr
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's 1/4-Zip Top
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's 1/4-Zip Top
1 049 kr
Nike
Nike Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
Nike
Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
849 kr
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
849 kr
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Therma-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Golf Top
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Therma-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Golf Top
1 099 kr
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
529 kr
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
799 kr
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
949 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
699 kr
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
999 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
629 kr
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
949 kr
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's 1/4-Zip Hike Mike Top
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's 1/4-Zip Hike Mike Top
799 kr
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' UV Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' UV Long-Sleeve Top
599 kr
Inter Milan Phoenix Fleece
Inter Milan Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Inter Milan Phoenix Fleece
Women's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
849 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
599 kr
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
529 kr
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's Pullover Hoodie
1 399 kr
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
999 kr
New York Knicks Courtside
New York Knicks Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
New York Knicks Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
949 kr
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
Nike Sportswear Studio
Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
449 kr
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Pullover Hoodie
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Pullover Hoodie
1 049 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
629 kr
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Hoodie
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Hoodie
1 249 kr
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Therma-FIT Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Therma-FIT Crew
799 kr
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's 1/4-Zip Top
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's 1/4-Zip Top
1 049 kr
Nike
Nike Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
Nike
Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
849 kr
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
849 kr
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Therma-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Golf Top
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Therma-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Golf Top
1 099 kr
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
529 kr
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
799 kr
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
949 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
699 kr
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
999 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
629 kr
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
949 kr
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's 1/4-Zip Hike Mike Top
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's 1/4-Zip Hike Mike Top
799 kr
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' UV Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' UV Long-Sleeve Top
599 kr
Inter Milan Phoenix Fleece
Inter Milan Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Inter Milan Phoenix Fleece
Women's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
849 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
599 kr
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
529 kr
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's Pullover Hoodie
1 399 kr

Oversized hoodies: get comfortable

When you're warming up or taking a break, sometimes an oversized hoodie is just what you need. Our collection of oversized sweatshirts and hoodies has colours and styles to suit every sport and every player. Zip-up hoodies let you adjust your temperature between sets, while breathable sweatshirts keep you comfortable during training sessions. For total comfort, choose roomy silhouettes that are easy to slip on and off on the sidelines.

Make the most of the heat generated by your body with Nike Therma-FIT technology. We use innovative materials in our oversized hoodies to help you stay at the perfect temperature throughout your workout. You'll also find plenty of options from Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our plan to reach net-zero waste and emissions. Crafted with recycled materials, these hoodies and sweatshirts are better for you and the planet.