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Older Kids Running Shoes

(12)
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+5
Just In
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
1 149 kr
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
+2
Just In
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
949 kr
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
629 kr
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
1 399 kr
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
629 kr
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
599 kr
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
+6
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
699 kr
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
599 kr
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
1 399 kr
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Older Kids' Running Shoes
1 249 kr
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Shoes
599 kr
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
949 kr