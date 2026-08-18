  1. Lifestyle
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Trousers & Tights

Older Kids Lifestyle Trousers & Tights

(50)
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Size 
(0)
Kids Age 
(1)
Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
Size Range 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Length 
(0)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
699 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
449 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+4
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
799 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Joggers
799 kr
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
699 kr
Nike Studio Fleece
Nike Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
529 kr
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
Just In
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
949 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Jogger
Just In
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Jogger
799 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
599 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
799 kr
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
+1
Just In
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
449 kr
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Loose Trousers
449 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Woven
Nike Sportswear Tech Woven Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Woven
Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
1 049 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
849 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
599 kr
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Wide-Leg Trousers
849 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
699 kr
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
799 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
949 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
949 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
599 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+4
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
449 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tracksuit
699 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
599 kr