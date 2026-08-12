  1. Football
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Tops & T-Shirts

Older Kids Football Tops & T-Shirts

(173)
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
Inter Milan
Inter Milan Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Inter Milan
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
289 kr
Inter Milan Club
Inter Milan Club Older Kids' Nike Football T-shirt
Inter Milan Club
Older Kids' Nike Football T-shirt
289 kr
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
749 kr
Inter Milan
Inter Milan Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Inter Milan
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
289 kr
Inter Milan Home
Inter Milan Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
749 kr
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
529 kr
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
379 kr
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
Norway 2026 Stadium Third
Norway 2026 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sold Out
Norway 2026 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
Norway National Team 2026 Match Home
Norway National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Older Kids' Nike T-Shirt
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain
Older Kids' Nike T-Shirt
329 kr
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
399 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Just In
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
1 599 kr
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
Tottenham Hotspur Third
Tottenham Hotspur Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
749 kr
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
949 kr
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
England National Team 2026 Match Home
England National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Top
Just In
Nike Academy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Top
229 kr
Beşiktaş J.K. 2026/27 Third
Beşiktaş J.K. 2026/27 Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
Beşiktaş J.K. 2026/27 Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
749 kr
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Bestseller
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
349 kr
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
629 kr
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
Canada 2026 Stadium Home
Canada 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Canada 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
949 kr
Brazil
Brazil Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Promo Exclusion
Brazil
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
329 kr
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Just In
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
629 kr
Norway 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Norway 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Sold Out
Norway 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
999 kr
Netherlands National Team 2026 Match Home
Netherlands National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Netherlands National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Promo Exclusion
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
949 kr
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
329 kr
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Third
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Sold Out
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
949 kr
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
749 kr
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
749 kr
F.C. Barcelona Away
F.C. Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Football T-Shirt
F.C. Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Football T-Shirt
329 kr
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
949 kr
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
England National Team 2026 Match Home
England National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Top
Just In
Nike Academy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Top
229 kr
Beşiktaş J.K. 2026/27 Third
Beşiktaş J.K. 2026/27 Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
Beşiktaş J.K. 2026/27 Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
749 kr
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Bestseller
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
349 kr
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
629 kr
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
Canada 2026 Stadium Home
Canada 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Canada 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
949 kr
Brazil
Brazil Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Promo Exclusion
Brazil
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
329 kr
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Just In
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
629 kr
Norway 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Norway 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Sold Out
Norway 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
999 kr
Netherlands National Team 2026 Match Home
Netherlands National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Netherlands National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Promo Exclusion
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
949 kr
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
329 kr
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Third
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Sold Out
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
949 kr
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
749 kr
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
749 kr
F.C. Barcelona Away
F.C. Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Football T-Shirt
F.C. Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Football T-Shirt
329 kr