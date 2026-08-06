  1. Football
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Jackets

Older Kids Football Jackets

Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
1 249 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
749 kr
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
949 kr
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
949 kr
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Storm-FIT Football Hooded Rain Jacket
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Storm-FIT Football Hooded Rain Jacket
999 kr
F.C. Barcelona Away
F.C. Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Football Woven Jacket
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Football Woven Jacket
699 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
749 kr
Nigeria
Nigeria Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nigeria
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
1 049 kr
FFF
FFF Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
FFF
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
1 049 kr
England
England Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
1 049 kr
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
1 249 kr
F.C. Barcelona Home
F.C. Barcelona Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
1 049 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
749 kr
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Storm-FIT Football Hooded Rain Jacket
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Storm-FIT Football Hooded Rain Jacket
999 kr
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
1 249 kr
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
1 249 kr
Paris Saint-Germain Home
Paris Saint-Germain Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Promo Exclusion
Paris Saint-Germain Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
1 049 kr
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
949 kr
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
Tottenham Hotspur
Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
1 099 kr
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
1 249 kr
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea F.C. Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
Chelsea F.C.
Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
1 099 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
749 kr
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
1 249 kr
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Promo Exclusion
Atlético Madrid Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
1 249 kr