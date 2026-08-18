  1. Dance
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Trousers & Tights

Older Kids Dance Trousers & Tights

(7)
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Size 
(0)
Kids Age 
(1)
Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
Size Range 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Length 
(0)
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
429 kr
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
399 kr
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
429 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
699 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
329 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
329 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
699 kr