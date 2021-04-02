How To Build Confidence In Yourself

01. Fake it 'til you make it.



Just standing or sitting up straight can make you feel stronger, more capable and less fearful, as can striking a "power pose"—meaning you push your shoulders back, puff out your chest slightly, lift your chin and make eye contact—according to a review of 55 studies. So take your parents' advice and stand up straight. "Slouching or sinking tends to restrict our breath and can make us feel sluggish or small. Psychologically, it projects inferiority", says Kelley Kitley, a licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist in Chicago who specialises in anxiety and depression.



Dressing the part can also be empowering. "Ask yourself, 'If I already felt confident, what would I wear?'" says Goodnight. That might mean splurging on a great outfit before you get the job, or investing in better hiking gear while you're still getting your trail feet under you. Research suggests that the right kind of kit can help you see yourself in a more positive light. And that can give you the mental edge to succeed, notes Kitley.

02. Take a chance.



Remember, "Confidence can be built through risk-taking", says Kitley. When you push yourself outside your comfort zone and realise that it actually feels quite nice, you develop more self-assurance you can apply to just about anything, she explains.



One low-key way to dip your toe into risk? Strike up a conversation with a stranger in a moment when you'd be cool with someone chatting you up. It's a small gamble (worst-case scenario, they look at you like you have two heads), but it still requires a bit of vulnerability, and the confidence pay-off of creating a new connection can be high.



Kitley and Goodnight suggest giving a simple, genuine compliment to that person you see at the gym or in the lift every day. "Begin a habit of thinking about what you appreciate about the people around you. This helps you offer compliments more easily and in an unpressured way in your daily interactions", explains Goodnight. "When the person makes eye contact with you or smiles, that's your cue to dish the compliment", she says.





03. Put pen to paper.



Stoke your inner fire by writing down examples of when you've hit a home run in the past, literally or figuratively. "It's evidence that you've already done hard things, which you can use to create a foundation to build on", says Kitley. Keep the list in a place where you'll see it often, like on the bathroom mirror or next to the coffee maker, or make it the background of your phone's lock screen.



Note the wins you're racking up in real time too. Each week, add one or two things you did really well, particularly during trying times, such as acing a project during exam season or finishing a HIIT workout after a night of poor sleep. Seeing the list grow is a tangible way of tracking your successes and showing yourself that you're making progress, says Kitley. It'll remind you that, even when failures happen, you're still able to push onwards. "Seeing proof of your confidence adding up shows that you have more of it than you may think. This is what helps you feel proud and motivated to take more risks, live outside your comfort zone and set even loftier goals", she says.







Soon enough, you'll become that person who just knows they've got it. We're confident about that.