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Older Kids Shorts

(61)
FC Barcelona Away
FC Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Shorts
RM 165
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
RM 165
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
RM 125
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
RM 145
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Mamba Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Mamba Shorts
RM 145
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
RM 99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
RM 99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
RM 125
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
RM 129
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
RM 165
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
RM 99
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
RM 129
Nike Multi Refresh
Nike Multi Refresh Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Refresh
Older Kids' Shorts
RM 99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
RM 75
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
RM 99
Nike Sportswear Tech
Nike Sportswear Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
RM 235
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
RM 145
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
RM 99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Knit Shorts
RM 125
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
RM 99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
RM 109
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
RM 145
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
RM 129
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
RM 145
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
RM 125
Ja
Ja Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Ja
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
RM 145
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
RM 129
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
RM 99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
RM 125
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
RM 99
Ja
Ja Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Ja
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
RM 145
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
RM 165
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
RM 125
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
RM 125
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
RM 165
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
RM 129
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 11.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 11.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
RM 125
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
RM 99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 11.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 11.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
RM 125
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
RM 99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
RM 145
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Shorts
RM 165
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
RM 129
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Shorts
RM 129
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
RM 109
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
RM 165
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
RM 99
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
RM 145
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
RM 125
Ja
Ja Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Ja
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
RM 145
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
RM 129
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
RM 99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
RM 125
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
RM 99
Ja
Ja Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Ja
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
RM 145
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
RM 165
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
RM 125
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
RM 125
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
RM 165
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
RM 129
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 11.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 11.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
RM 125
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
RM 99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 11.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 11.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
RM 125
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
RM 99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
RM 145
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Shorts
RM 165
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
RM 129
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Shorts
RM 129
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
RM 109
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
RM 165
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
RM 99
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
RM 145