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  3. Shorts

Back to School Shorts

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Shorts
RM 165
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
RM 129
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
RM 159
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
RM 145
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
RM 99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
RM 129
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
RM 109
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
RM 99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
RM 99
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
RM 165
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Promo Exclusion
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
RM 165
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
RM 165
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
RM 125
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Knit Shorts
RM 125
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
RM 129
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
RM 125
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
RM 165
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
RM 99
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
RM 165
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Shorts
RM 165
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
RM 129
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
RM 125
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
RM 125
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
RM 125