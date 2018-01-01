OUT-OF-THE-BOX COMFORT After learning that PG had been wearing shoes half a size too small, the Nike

design team set out to create a shoe with the locked-in fit he loved, but

with added comfort. They started with PG's original forefoot-strap concept

and integrated ultralight, super-strong Flywire cables, working meticulously

to perfect the stretch and support. It had to allow the 6-foot-9 swingman to

move in all directions, and to stop and start quickly. Next, they thickened

the sockliner, resulting in plush comfort right out of the box. "You'll be able

to pick it up, step right into it—and it's going to feel awesome", Nike

designer Tony Hardman says.