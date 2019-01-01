Kyrie Irving: Quick To The Cut
Crafty and fast, Kyrie Irving has the uncanny ability to stop on a dime, switch directions and force a defender off balance. Always in control, Kyrie’s counters have counters, making him unpredictable and impossible to guard.
Kyrie Irving: Quick To The Cut
Crafty and fast, Kyrie Irving has the uncanny ability to stop on a dime, switch directions and force a defender off balance. Always in control, Kyrie’s counters have counters, making him unpredictable and impossible to guard.
“I have a unique style of play,” Kyrie says. “My footwork is unorthodox. I can change pace and create space using the tip or sides of my foot. It gives me an advantage against defenders because at any moment, I’m able to quickly go in any direction on the floor.”
“I have a unique style of play,” Kyrie says. “My footwork is unorthodox. I can change pace and create space using the tip or sides of my foot. It gives me an advantage against defenders because at any moment, I’m able to quickly go in any direction on the floor.”
Built for Kyrie’s incomparable game, the Kyrie 6 enhances his precision quickness with the latest in Nike innovation. “This is the most comfortable shoe that I’ve ever had, Kyrie says. “The design is better and the new technology is perfect for my game.”
Built for Kyrie’s incomparable game, the Kyrie 6 enhances his precision quickness with the latest in Nike innovation. “This is the most comfortable shoe that I’ve ever had, Kyrie says. “The design is better and the new technology is perfect for my game.”