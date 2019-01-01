Compare Women's Pants & Tights

Nike Pants & Tights

    Nike Pants & Tights

    Nike Pants & Tights Guide

    Where Every Day Is Leg Day

    Nike Pants & Tights Guide

    Where Every Day Is Leg Day

    Tights & Leggings

    Shop

    Nike One Luxe Tight

    When you want to do everything but feel like you're wearing nothing, the Nike One Luxe tights are for you.

    Nike Epic Lux Tight

    Nike Epic Lux Tight

    Going the distance just got easier with pockets and a wider waistband.

    Nike Sculpt Lux Tight 7/8

    Nike Sculpt Lux Tight 7/8

    Be floored by your own reflection with a super-snug fit that hugs your body in all the best ways.

    Nike One Lux Tight 7/8

    Nike One Lux Tight 7/8

    Featuring a fit that hits at the ankle, these tights are designed for all your workouts.

    Nike Fast Tight

    Nike Fast Tight

    Lap the field in lightweight, fast-drying tights that won't slip on you.

    Base Layers

    Shop

    Nike Pro Hypercool

    Show your competitive side in these tights designed to help you hit your max.

    Nike Pro Tight

    Nike Pro Tight

    Your not-so-basic base layer made for every sport.

    Nike Pro Plus Tight

    Nike Pro Plus Tight

    Your favorite base layer, now in extended sizes.

    Nike Pro Graphic Tights

    Nike Pro Graphic Tights

    A wide waistband and soft, supportive material keeps you feeling good at the gym and in studio classes.

    Nike Pro

    Nike Pro

    Fast-drying fabric and a double waistband help you stay focused on hitting your goals.

    Pants

    Shop

    Nike Bliss Lux Flow Pant

    Find your happy place in these relaxed, lightweight pants.

    Nike Flow Pant

    Nike Flow Pant

    Roomy and relaxed for studio classes and casual hangs.

    Nike Swift Pant

    Nike Swift Pant

    You don’t need to run in these to love the way they move with you.

    Nike Power Pant

    Nike Power Pant

    Fits snug at the waist and relaxed at the ankle for a casual look you can wear almost anywhere.

    Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

    Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

    Snap to it in sporty style that keeps you comfortable all day long.

    Sign in to get fast, free shipping, 30 day wear test and free returns.

    Sign In

    Shop by Feature

    High Waisted

    High Waisted

    Shop All
    Breathability

    Breathability

    Shop All
    Pockets

    Pockets

    Shop All

    For shape and support

    High-waisted tights accentuate your natural shape and stay in place as you move from one workout to the next.

    Stay cool and dry

    Keep your cool when your workouts heat up with mesh and perforated details.

    Hold on to your essentials

    Hidden waistband pockets, secure zipper pockets, or mesh pockets at mid-thigh - whatever you're looking for we've got it.

    These bras and tights go good together.

    Shop All

    Pair Up

    These bras and tights go good together.

    Shop All

    Shop by Sport

    Training

    Training

    Running

    Running

    Yoga

    Yoga