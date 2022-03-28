The Best Type of Self-Talk to Improve Your Performance

Purposely or not, you've probably used self-talk during a workout. There's the positive kind, where you amp yourself up with unspoken thoughts directed towards yourself: "You can do it!" or "Don't give up!" Then there's the negative type: "This feels too hard" or "I suck at this".

As you might assume, positive self-talk can result in a better training experience. Not only can it feed a healthier self-image, but it could improve performance too, according to a meta-analysis published in the journal Perspectives on Psychological Science. Talking yourself up (particularly when combined with visualisation and goal setting can help boost athletic endurance, according to a review published in the journal Sports Medicine, and it may also make your workout feel less intense, suggests research published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise. And using compassionate language in particular can translate into more energy and a lower heart rate, shows research from the journal Clinical Psychological Science.

All that good stuff said, there's a fine line between positive and overly positive self-talk. While the former can fuel progress, the latter can actually work against you because it can feel less realistic. "If your mind rejects your positive self-talk statement, it's worse than having no statement at all", says sport psychologist Jonathan Fader, PhD, the author of Life as Sport: What Top Athletes Can Teach You About How to Win in Life. "When you over-promise yourself and don't deliver, it diminishes your self-efficacy, or your sense of what you're capable of".

Say you use a phrase like "You've totally got this!" to pump yourself up for your very first chin-up or a weight-lifting PR that's 10 kilograms heavier than your previous one, but you don't hit your goal. You're more likely to get caught up in what you didn't accomplish versus what you did (maybe you pulled yourself halfway up or improved your PR by 2 kilograms). This can potentially lower your confidence for the future, which could discourage you from ever trying again, says Fader.

What's more, too-enthusiastic language can frustrate you even more if you're faking it. "When you're just not feeling it, you're likely going to react with negative emotions", says Gloria Petruzzelli, PsyD, a licensed clinical and sport psychologist in the athletics department at Sacramento State. That can stop you in your tracks.