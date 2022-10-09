Nike Run Club
Your Perfect Running Partner
Track your runs, get coaching that adapts to you and bring your friends along for the ride. It's all possible with the Nike Run Club App.
Learn More About the App
Track Your Progress
Get all the detail you need—pace, location, distance, elevation, heart rate and mile splits—and greater control over what you see during your run.
Stay Motivated
With NRC's custom Apple Music playlists, in-run cheers from friends and encouragement from elite athletes, you'll have the motivation you need to go a little harder and a little further.
Run Together
Easily compare and compete with friends and fellow runners—just hashtag your miles against specific goals or challenges to see where you stand.
Get Personalised Coaching
Whatever your goal, your Nike Coach has a plan for you. One that starts with your goals and fitness level, and adapts as you progress.
Tag Your Shoes
Keep track of how many miles you've run in every pair of running shoes you own—even the ones from other brands.
Share Your Run
Personalise your posts by adding photos, stats and stickers, then customise who sees it—your entire social network, or just your Nike friends.