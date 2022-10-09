Nike Run Club App

Nike Run Club

Your Perfect Running Partner

Track your runs, get coaching that adapts to you and bring your friends along for the ride. It's all possible with the Nike Run Club App.

Track Your Progress

Get all the detail you need—pace, location, distance, elevation, heart rate and mile splits—and greater control over what you see during your run.

Stay Motivated

With NRC's custom Apple Music playlists, in-run cheers from friends and encouragement from elite athletes, you'll have the motivation you need to go a little harder and a little further.

Run Together

Easily compare and compete with friends and fellow runners—just hashtag your miles against specific goals or challenges to see where you stand.

Get Personalised Coaching

Whatever your goal, your Nike Coach has a plan for you. One that starts with your goals and fitness level, and adapts as you progress.

Tag Your Shoes

Keep track of how many miles you've run in every pair of running shoes you own—even the ones from other brands.

Share Your Run

Personalise your posts by adding photos, stats and stickers, then customise who sees it—your entire social network, or just your Nike friends.