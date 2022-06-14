The Best Foods to Eat Before and After a Workout

What Should I Eat Before and After a Workout?
Nutrition
Find the best foods to eat before a workout to fuel your training, as well as after to promote recovery and maximise gains.
If you spend hours every week pounding the pavement during long runs or sweating through gritty lifting sessions at the gym, you want to make sure you reap the gains you've earned.
One of the best ways to make sure you perform well during workouts and get the performance benefits that you want is to optimise your pre- and post-workout nutrition. Choosing the best foods to eat before and after exercise is essential to building muscular strength and cardiovascular endurance.
Introduction to Sports Nutrition: Protein vs. Carbs vs. Fat
There's no single recommendation for pre- or post-workout nutrition that's suitable for every athlete or every workout. Instead, organisations like the International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN) provide general, evidence-based recommendations for what to eat before and after exercise.
Experts recommend that sports nutrition should be tailored to the type and duration of the workout, its place in the training cycle and the athlete's goals.
It can be easy to get overwhelmed by the specifics, but don't be concerned if every snack or meal doesn't meet the detailed nutrient profile. It's normal to go through some trial and error when coming up with the best nutritional plan for you.
In general, experts provide guidelines on carbohydrate, protein and fat consumption. Everyone needs all three of these macronutrients in varying amounts for their bodies to perform optimally, but each plays a different role and will be emphasised more or less by different types of athletes.
- Carbohydrates provide energy. They're metabolised by the body into glucose to be used immediately as fuel or stored as glycogen in the muscles. Endurance athletes should prioritise carbs before and after their workouts.
- Protein provides amino acids, essential for building and maintaining muscle. Essential amino acids (EAAs) aren't made by the body and must be consumed in food or supplements. Strength-training athletes should focus on protein consumption before and after workouts.
- Fat is needed to absorb important micronutrients (vitamins A ,D, E and K). Healthy fats can be consumed before or after workouts but in smaller amounts.
1.What Should I Eat Before a Workout?
The ISSN suggests consuming a light snack containing carbs and protein 30 to 60 minutes prior to exercise. Or, if you need a full meal before your workout, build it around carbs first, then protein and finally smaller amounts of healthy fats. And give yourself 2 to 3 hours to fully digest before you train.
Combining carbs and protein helps you maintain sufficient energy, increase the availability of amino acids, decrease the breakdown of protein and minimise muscle damage, especially before intense or prolonged exercise.
Every athlete will respond differently to various ratios of carbs and protein. So some experimentation is needed before you find the combination that works best for you. In general, you want a pre-workout snack that's higher in carbohydrates, moderate in protein and lower in fat.
Consider a snack-sized portion of any of these options:
- Low-fat or fat-free Greek yoghurt and berries
- Porridge made from coarse oats with almonds
- Banana and peanut butter
- Fruit smoothie with avocado and casein protein powder
- Energy bar
Tip: according to a November 2020 study in Nutrients, the form your pre-workout fuel takes isn't a factor in its effectiveness. So if you prefer a gel or liquid to whole foods, that's fine.
2.Choosing the Best Carbs
As you try different pre-workout snacks, you may want to consider glycaemic index, especially if you're an endurance athlete.
Low-glycaemic foods (such as wholegrain bread and other high-fibre foods) are digested more slowly and help you maintain steady blood glucose and energy levels, according to a May 2014 study in Nutrients. However, high-fibre foods may cause stomach discomfort for some.
High-glycaemic foods (such as fruit juice or white rice) are easily absorbed into the bloodstream. They provide a quick burst of energy that's rapidly expended and can leave an athlete without sufficient energy during longer workouts.
For many, a combination of high-glycaemic carbs with protein provides the best of both worlds. Protein is digested more slowly and can mitigate the body's quick metabolic response to high-glycaemic carbs. The end result, according to the ISSN, is that you get readily available energy without gastrointestinal problems.
3.What Should I Eat After a Workout?
After exercise, the ISSN recommends consuming a snack with a carb-to-protein ratio of 3:1 or 4:1. Endurance athletes will need more carbs, while strength-training athletes need more protein.
Choose protein sources that include essential amino acids, which stimulate higher increases in muscle protein synthesis. A 2016 position paper from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Dietitians of Canada, and the American College of Sports Medicine recommends 10 grams of essential amino acids within two hours of exercise.
Leucine in particular is a key amino acid for enhancing muscle growth. Whey protein, derived from milk, provides leucine, along with other essential amino acids, and is absorbed quickly after exercise. Cottage cheese, eggs, beef, poultry, beans and lentils also provide leucine.
Some people can eat a full meal after exercise, but some need more time before they can digest a full meal.
A post-workout snack might include:
- Chocolate milk
- Protein smoothie with whey protein isolate and banana
- Peanut butter sandwich on wholegrain bread
A post-workout meal might include:
- Tuna on greens and ancient grains
- Chicken breast and brown rice
- Turkey on wholegrain pitta with vegetables
Frequently Asked Questions
Should I skip my pre-workout meal or snack if I'm trying to lose weight?
Fasted cardio refers to working out on an empty stomach. For instance, if you exercise first thing in the morning—before breakfast—you're exercising in a fasted state.
According to the May 2014 Nutrients study, consuming a meal or snack prior to exercise can decrease fat oxidation. But that doesn't necessarily mean that working out on an empty stomach increases fat oxidation. If you work out without fuel, it's possible your performance will suffer due to lack of fuel. As a result, you'll burn fewer calories and less fat.
Should I eat during my workout?
If your training session lasts more than 60 minutes (and especially if it lasts longer than 90 minutes), you should consume a glucose/electrolyte solution to maintain blood glucose levels, prevent dehydration and protect your immune system. This strategy becomes even more important if you're under-fuelled or in a fasted state.
What if I can't eat a snack right before or after my workout?
In terms of timing, the July 2020 Nutrients review concluded that, while consuming specific nutrients at certain times can be helpful, getting a balanced ratio of nutrients throughout the day should be the main goal.
Even though some athletes stick to an "anabolic window" during which nutrients (especially protein) must be consumed, the window of opportunity is much wider and can extend up to 24 hours after exercise.
Should I take a supplement before or after my workout?
In general, the ISSN recommends getting nutrients from food rather than supplements. However, two pre- and post-workout supplements can have some positive effects:
- Caffeine: Research on the effects of pre-exercise caffeine has generally supported its use, although every athlete responds differently. Caffeine has a half-life of 4 to 6 hours, so the May 2014 Nutrients study recommended consuming it 1 to 2 hours before peak performance.
- Creatine: Research has shown that short- and long-term creatine supplementation of up to 30 grams/day for 5 years is safe and well-tolerated for most people. Creatine has shown promise in helping athletes who perform short bouts of high-intensity exercise. But its effect on endurance athletes has been less clearly defined.
The Bottom Line
If you're just starting to exercise, don't get bogged down in specifics. Focus on consuming a balanced diet based on the USDA Dietary Guidelines. Aim for 45–65 percent of your daily calories to come from carbs, 10–35 percent protein and the rest from fat. Try not to eat within 30 minutes of exercise and grab a quick snack afterwards.
Once you've fine-tuned your workout routine and want a more detailed nutritional plan, consider working with a qualified sports nutritionist to help you find the best meals and snacks for you.