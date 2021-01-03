Reward

Hit the gym and you can buy that sweet hoodie or expensive plant you've been eyeing.



Punishment

Skip your online lecture and you have to clean the bathroom instead.



Looks

You know your eyes will be less puffy tomorrow if you lock in a solid eight hours of sleep tonight.



Peer Pressure

All your friends are following a live workout, and you're having FOMO. Use it to your advantage.



Guilt

Your partner bought you a guitar for your birthday, so you should really take an hour to start learning how to play it.



An Idol

Let your ambitious friend's run streak inspire your own. Think about how they get it done even when they're feeling blah too.



Pride

Revel in the self-control it takes to walk past the crisp aisle in the supermarket or hit all your activity goals on your fitness tracker.



The Right Thing

Exercise and eat well because you know you should. Limit drinking because you know it's not healthy. Stay on top of your weekly assignments because you know procrastinating only makes you feel more stressed.



Self-Identity

Maybe you're totally Type A and feel most accomplished when you follow a training plan precisely. Or maybe you're a spiritual, introspective thinker, and reading as many books as you can makes you feel more connected to yourself.



Joy

Go for a run, spend an hour whipping up a nutritious dinner, get twisty on your yoga mat, write that next scene in your novel simply because you love it. Starting anything can be a battle, but once you're in it, you're in your flow. Afterwards, you feel lighter and brighter.



Your Why

This should be something that brings you joy, but it also has a deeper, often long-term purpose. You want to be a patient and present partner, so you meditate. Or you want to land your dream job right out of university, so you study on the weekends if you have to. "Your why is highly correlated with happiness", says Lewis, because acting on it gives you a sense of fulfilment. And that's what having goals is all about.