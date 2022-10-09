How To Kick a Football, According to Coaches
Sport & Activity
Gain confidence in executing three common kicks by following these expert-backed tips and tricks.
In a sport like football, footwork can make or break a game. If you're just learning how to play, you may want to begin by learning how to kick a football.
While there are many ways to kick a football, football coach Ben Nabers recommended beginners start by learning the following three kicks:
1.Ground Pass
This is a basic kick you can use to pass the football to your teammate over shorter distances. Like the name suggests, the ball remains on the ground.
2.Chip Shot
Also known as an aerial pass, this is where you kick the football from underneath to launch it high into the air. Use this technique to pass the ball to a teammate over greater distances or when your opponents are in the way.
3.Goal Shot
This is one way to score a goal during games. It's a very powerful kick that can send the football past a goalie.
Ready to nail these kicks? Read on for technique details and tips for becoming an expert kicker in no time.
(Related: Every Position in Football, Explained)
How To Kick a Football: A Step-By-Step Guide
Nabers and Brandon Busbee, an NSCAA D-licensed football coach, break down the proper technique for each type of kick.
How to kick a ground pass:
- Run up to or step next to the football so the inside of your kicking foot is right beside the ball. Your knee should be bent slightly.
(Related: The Best Nike Football Gear for Cold Weather)
- Lean forwards slightly and engage your ankle to swing the foot (not leg) through the ball while keeping the ankle locked in place.
- Aim to hit the middle of the ball with the inside of the foot. If you're making contact with the bottom of the ball, adjust your foot position.
How to kick a chip shot/aerial pass:
- Run up to or step next to the ball so the inside of your kicking foot is right beside the ball. Your knee should be bent slightly.
- Point the toe down on the kicking foot and bend the kicking leg so the foot hits the very bottom of the ball.
- When you kick, scoop the foot underneath the ball to kick with the inside of your foot and lean backwards slightly to help get the ball in the air.
How to kick a goal shot:
- Run up to or step next to the ball. The toes of your kicking foot should be pointed down.
- Bend the kicking leg and kick so the laces at the top of your shoe hit the middle of the ball. Lean your torso forwards slightly as you kick to stop the ball from going too high.
- You want to apply force so the ball gets off the ground but not so much force that it goes too high and flies over the goal. Practise so you can learn how much force to use.
Tips to Master Kicking Technique
1.Perform Drills
The only way to get better at kicking is to practise. This is where kicking drills come into play.
Grab two cones and find a wall you don't mind kicking a ball against. Or, partner with someone to run through these kicking drills. Aim to practise these drills three to five days a week for a total of 10 to 20 minutes.
Ground pass drill:
- Place two cones right next to the wall, about 3 to 4 metres apart. That may seem very wide. However, Nabers said it's best to start here instead of a narrower gap so you don't get discouraged.
- Stand 4.5 to 7.3 metres (approx.) from the wall.
- Kick the ball using the ground-pass technique so it hits the wall in between the two cones and returns to you. If you have a partner, simply kick the ball back and forth.
- Make sure you practise kicking the ball with the right and left foot.
- As you improve your accuracy and control, gradually narrow the gap between the two cones until they're only 0.3 to 0.6 metres (approx.) apart.
Chip shot/aerial pass drill:
- Place two cones right next to the wall, about 3 to 4 metres apart.
- Stand 13.7 to 18.3 metres (approx.) from the wall. If you're kicking to a teammate, have them stand 18.3 to 27.4 metres (approx.) away from you.
- Kick the ball using chip-shot technique so it hits the wall in between the two cones and returns to you. If you have a partner, kick the ball back and forth to each other.
- Practise kicking the ball with the right and left foot.
- As you improve your accuracy and control, gradually narrow the gap between the two cones until they're only 0.3 to 0.6 metres (approx.) apart.
Goal shot drill:
- You'll want a goal for this drill.
- Place the football 7.3 to 9.1 metres (approx.) away from the goal.
- Run up to the ball and kick using the goal-shot technique so the ball goes into the goal at one of the four corners.
- Practise kicking the ball with the right and left foot.
- As you improve your accuracy and power, gradually move the ball further away from the goal.
Once you become comfortable with these kicks, learn more advanced ones or add new elements, such as dribbling and navigating obstacles.
2.Put Your Efforts To the Ultimate Test: Join a League
Practising the kicks on your own (or with a partner) is great, but it's essential to use those kicks in a game setting to get better. Consider looking into what football associations are in your area, whether that's with a local community centre, football club or indoor/outdoor league.
Ideally, you'll practise with your team a couple of times per week and play a match every weekend for 12 to 14 weeks, Nabers said.
Words by Lauren Bedosky