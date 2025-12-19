Kettlebell Swings: What They Are and What Muscles They Work

Kettlebell Swings: How To Do Them, Muscles Worked and Common Mistakes
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Learn what kettlebell swings are, how to do them correctly, which muscles they work and how to build strength and conditioning safely with this full-body move.
When it comes to training efficiency, the simple-looking kettlebell can be a powerful tool for building muscle and increasing endurance—especially when doing kettlebell swings.
What Is a Kettlebell Swing?
The kettlebell swing involves gripping the handle of a kettlebell with both hands and using a powerful hip thrust to swing it between your legs and then back up to about shoulder height. It's a ballistic hip hinge driven by power from the glutes and hamstrings, not by lifting with the arms.
Benefits of kettlebell swings
Research from the American Council on Exercise explored the effects of taking two kettlebell classes per week for eight weeks. Researchers not only found considerable strength gains in study subjects but also notable increases in aerobic capacity, dynamic balance and core strength.
"Kettlebell swings use a lot of major muscle groups, and they're done explosively, so they get your heart rate up really quickly," said Forest Vance, Russian Kettlebell Challenge Level II.
The explosive hip extension movement also makes kettlebell swings effective for improving jumping and running power. "Hip extension is the foundation of a lot of those athletic movements," Vance said.
Hip hinge vs squat
Many beginners get confused about the differences between hip hinges and squat movement patterns. A squat may feel more familiar because you do it anytime you sit: the knees bend significantly, and your torso stays mostly upright as you drop your hips straight down.
In a hip hinge, as when doing a kettlebell swing, the knees only bend a little bit—the majority of the movement happens in the hips. "Hip hinges emphasise hip flexion and horizontal movement," Vance said. "The hips move backward, and the torso leans forward a bit more."
The hip hinge is foundational to performing kettlebell swings correctly. So, it may be helpful to practice the hip hinge movement pattern with body weight before trying the kettlebell swing.
How To Do a Kettlebell Swing (Step-by-Step)
Here are the steps to performing a kettlebell swing, according to Vance.
- Stand with feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart with knees slightly bent (not locked out), and a kettlebell on the floor about 45 to 60 centimetres in front of you.
- Hinge at your hips and grip the kettlebell with both hands, palms facing down. Lift the kettlebell about a foot off the ground while keeping your hips in a hinge position.
- Swing the kettlebell back through your legs, behind you, then straighten your legs and swing the kettlebell out in front of the body to shoulder height.
- As you come up for the swing, push your hips forward, engaging your glutes and keeping your core activated.
- The kettlebell will swing back down through your legs as you hinge at the hips.
When to stop or reset your form
Stop or reset anytime you feel your form breaking down. Watch for tension in your arms, discomfort in your lower back or rounding in your shoulders and back, Vance said.
Muscles Worked in a Kettlebell Swing
The kettlebell swing is a full-body exercise that hits multiple muscle groups. However, it primarily targets the posterior chain, which are the muscles in the back of the body, Vance said. This includes the following muscles:
- Glutes
- Hamstrings
- Lower back
- Latissimus dorsi
- Rhomboids
- Trapezius
- Posterior deltoids
Tips for Good Form
While the kettlebell swing is excellent for activating many muscles simultaneously, it can also boost your injury risk if your form is off. Use these tips to help you stay safe and maximise results.
Quick Form Check
- Neutral spine
- Core braced
- Shoulders packed
- Drive from hips
- Exhale on the upswing
1. Spine and shoulder position
This is a pulling exercise, so be sure to retract your shoulder blades and activate your lats as you sit back and down into your start position. Keep the chin tucked and the neck neutral by looking down at the horizon—don't "follow" the kettlebell's trajectory with your head by looking up and down.
Also, make sure not to round the lower back; keep the spine neutral by engaging the shoulder blades as you swing.
2. Foot pressure and balance
Keep feet planted firmly on the ground and weight evenly distributed; don't let the return of the swing pull your heels or toes up.
Proper footwear helps maintain this stability. Training shoes are your best option because they keep your feet locked in place while you swing. "A running shoe with a lot of cushioning is going to rock back and forth and won't give you a stable platform for kettlebells," Vance said.
3. Arm path and grip
Have an easy hook grip as opposed to a crush grip so you don't overgrip, which can cause stress on the wrists and forearms. When starting, stick with the traditional Russian technique of swinging up to shoulder height instead of overhead. You can also consider using another Russian technique of keeping elbows bent and tucked to the side, rather than having straight arms when you swing.
Don't bring the kettlebell all the way back to the ground; it should be at about knee level before starting the next swing.
4. Breathing technique
Don't hold your breath during the kettlebell swing. Exhale as you swing up, inhale as the kettlebell comes down and engage your abs as if preparing for a punch, Vance said.
Common Errors and Pitfalls
Certain form mistakes may crop up while you're learning the kettlebell swing. Here are the most common ones:
- Lifting with arms instead of hips: This turns the kettlebell swing into an upper-body exercise, which is tough on the arms and shoulders and limits how much power you can generate.
- Rounding the lower back: this often happens when trying to swing a weight that's too heavy, straining the lower back.
- Standing too tall at the top: overextending or leaning backward at the top of the swing puts increased pressure on the lower back.
- Overgripping the handle: gripping the handle too tightly strains the forearm and wrist muscles.
- Swinging too high: the kettlebell should reach chest or shoulder height and float at the top before swinging back down, Vance said. "Some people try to use their arms to lift it higher than it needs to go." Lifting the kettlebell above the shoulder requires more shoulder mobility, which many people don't have.
How To Get Started With Kettlebell Swings
Mastering the kettlebell swing starts with learning the hip hinge movement pattern, choosing the right weight for your fitness level and knowing when to progress. Here's what beginners should know.
How to practise the hip hinge
If you've never done a kettlebell swing, practise the hip hinge movement pattern with body weight first. This ensures you're able to keep the core braced throughout the movement as a way to protect the spine. Vance recommended the following steps:
- Stand a couple of feet from a wall, facing away.
- Step your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart with knees slightly bent (not locked out).
- Keeping a neutral spine, hinge at the hips and push your bottom back to tap the wall behind you.
- Straighten your legs and push your hips forward, engaging your glutes and keeping your core activated.
- Repeat the movement.
How to choose a starting weight
The weight of a kettlebell is often measured in kilograms (kg), though some use pounds (lb). A good starting weight is generally 8 kg or 18 lb for women and 16 kg or 35 lb for men, Vance said. However, he noted that those with a strength-training background might start heavier: 12 to 16 kg (26 to 35 lb) for experienced women, and 20 to 24 kg (44 to 53 lb) for experienced men.
You can tell if the weight is too light if you're able to lift it with your shoulders and arms, Vance said. If the weight is too heavy, your form will break down. "You won't consistently get powerful reps or maintain good posture," Vance said.
How to know when to progress
One indication that you're ready to grab a heavier kettlebell is being able to perform 10 sets of 10 swings without feeling completely wiped out, said personal trainer Dan Partridge, a certified level 3 personal trainer by Future Fit in the U.K. Regardless, start with the lightest weight available, especially if you're still perfecting your form.
"The safest thing to do is always start a little lighter because—trust me—there is always a heavier weight that can be used if you're feeling good", he said.
Russian vs. American kettlebell swings
You may encounter two types of kettlebell swings: Russian and American. They're the same movement, save for one important difference—whereas Russian kettlebell swings stop at shoulder height, American kettlebell swings involve swinging the kettlebell overhead. Moving the kettlebell through a greater range of motion requires more energy, making the American version more aerobically challenging. But it also makes the exercise riskier for the shoulders: "You need adequate shoulder mobility to get both hands over your head while holding onto a handle with a narrow grip," Vance said. Most people don't have that ability, especially as they get fatigued, so Russian swings tend to be safer.
Frequently Asked Questions
What muscles do kettlebell swings work?
Kettlebell swings target every major muscle group but primarily work the posterior chain—the glutes, hamstrings and back.
How heavy should my kettlebell be?
The kettlebell should be heavy enough that you can't lift it using only your shoulders and arms, but light enough that you can maintain proper form. For beginners, Vance recommended starting with 8 kg (18 lb) for women and 16 kg (35 lb) for men.
Are kettlebell swings good for beginners?
Yes, but it's important to learn proper form and start light. It's also a good idea to practise the hip hinge movement pattern with body weight before adding a kettlebell.
How many swings should I start with?
Beginners should start with 3–4 sets of 10–15 repetitions, Vance said. Once you feel more confident, you can adjust your sets and rep counts according to your goals. If you're interested in building endurance, you might do 4–5 sets of 15–20 reps, for example. If maximum power is your goal, lower the reps to 5–10 and choose a weight that feels challenging.