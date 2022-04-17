10 Benefits of Bodyweight Exercises, According to Experts

Using the resistance of your own body weight can help grow and maintain muscle. According to the American Council on Exercise (ACE), bodyweight exercises put muscles under tension, resulting in muscle tissue damage that inspires growth. But in order to continue progress, it's important to challenge the muscles regularly.

"The more advanced you are, the harder it will be to add muscle using bodyweight exercises, since you have to find very challenging ways to create resistance to stimulate muscle growth", Tamir said. "To continually put muscle [on] by only doing bodyweight exercises, you must create variability".

Three elements to do so are to change the exercise's tempo, variation and volume, Tamir recommended. To make a move more challenging with tempo, you can increase the time under tension and do the exercise more slowly, or speed it up. The ACE notes that focusing on the eccentric phase (for example, the downward movement in a squat) of an exercise creates the most muscle tissue damage, which ultimately catalyses growth.

Doing different variations of bodyweight exercises can also inject more resistance. For example, Tamir suggested doing single-limb exercises, or unilateral movements, such as a single-leg squat. But make sure you've mastered the bilateral move first in order to be safe.

Lastly, increasing the volume by doing more reps and sets can also help stimulate muscle growth, Tamir said.

Bodyweight exercises are particularly beneficial for older adults who are at a higher risk of sarcopenia, the loss of muscle mass and strength. A 2019 study in Geriatrics Gerontology found that doing bodyweight resistance exercises while taking a protein supplement with vitamin D helped increase muscle mass and strength in older adults with sarcopenia.