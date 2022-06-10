What Is Functional Training?

1. Functional Training Enhances Athletic Performance

Incorporating functional exercises into an athlete's workout routine can help them perform better than ever. Gaining total body strength, stability and enhancing movement quality correlates to better athletic performance. This is why functional exercises are so common in sport-specific training.

For instance, box jumps might improve your sprint speed if you play football, and medicine ball chest throws might help you power your punch if you're a boxer. These functional movements target specific motor patterns relevant to your chosen sport, to build strength, power and mobility that transfer beyond the gym.

2. Functional Training Prevents and Rehabilitates Injuries

Functional training helps to prevent and rehabilitate injuries. Imbalances and asymmetries in common movements cause weaknesses prone to injury. By strengthening functional movement patterns that use multiple muscle groups at the same time, you teach your body to work in harmony. This helps to balance out weaknesses or natural imbalances, for injury prevention.

3. Functional Training Is Low Impact

Functional fitness is low impact, often involving bodyweight-only exercises. This makes it a great option for injury rehabilitation, beginners, pregnant women or older adults. Low-impact functional exercises include:

Goblet squat

Farmer's walk

Single-leg bridge

Push-up

Lunge

These exercises, amongst many others, don't cause stress to your joints and can be easily adjusted for your current capability or fitness level. A functional workout routine often involves bodyweight, dumbbells or kettlebells, making it ideal for at-home workouts.

4. Functional Training Provides Better Mobility and Coordination

Having good mobility means you're able to perform movement patterns without restrictions. You have a wide range of motion, and the neuromuscular control and strength to achieve the movement. In functional training, your body practises working together. This enhances body awareness and coordination, resulting in better overall mobility.

5. Functional Training Keeps Things Interesting

If you're bored of bicep curls followed by sit-ups, bench presses, squats and barbell deadlifts, you might be interested in functional training. Moving weight around in the gym for a given number of sets and repetitions can get very … repetitive. Why not try something different?

Here are some examples of unique functional exercises:

Bear crawls

Wall handstand push-up

Rope climb

Crab reach

Sled pull/push

6. Functional Training Enhances Power and Strength

Any activity you perform in or out of the gym is made easier with stronger muscles. Strong muscles are powerful—the product of strength and speed. Practising these explosive exercises builds functional strength and improves force production:

Box jumps

Lateral step-ups

Paused squat jumps

Heavy medicine ball throws

Bodyweight vertical jumps

7. Functional Training Burns Fat

Functional workouts can be very high intensity. Exercises like those listed above recruit high-threshold muscle fibres in multiple large muscles. This has the biggest impact on your metabolic rate. You may be wondering how many calories are burned in functional training—and the answer is: a lot! The more muscles that are activated during a workout, the more energy is expended. The contraction of larger muscles eats up more oxygen and energy, leading to greater calorie burn.