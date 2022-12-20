The Best Nike Tracksuit Bottoms for Girls

With a classic jogger silhouette, the Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Trousers boast versatility and comfort. Several styles within the collection are made from French terry fabric, instilling that smooth, soft feel on the outside. All of these trousers are largely made from cotton, though, and feature an elastic waistband, ribbed ankle cuffs and pockets.

The girls' tracksuit bottoms also come in several colours, including neutrals like black, grey and Sand, plus Soft Pink and Faded Rust shades, too. And, they're designed for a snug fit with just enough stretch to keep up with active kids.

If you're on the hunt for a pair of tracksuit bottoms for toddlers and younger kids, the Nike Sportswear Playlist Fleece Joggers are—you guessed it—insulated with fleece, and designed for kids aged 2–7. With their slightly oversized fit and elastic, drawstring waistband, these trousers are engineered to grow (and move) with the child. Complete the fit with the matching Nike Icon Fleece Hoodie.