The Best Nike Tracksuit Bottoms for Every Occasion
Buying Guide
Whether you're jogging outdoors or lounging on the couch, there's a pair of Nike tracksuit bottoms to keep you cosy. Here are our favourites for every occasion.
Wearing tracksuit bottoms is like taking your bed with you on-the-go. Between the cosy drawstring waistband, the breathable and soft material and the roomier fit, tracksuit bottoms are an easy choice when you want to be comfy above all else. And thanks to the popular athleisure style, tracksuit bottoms and joggers can even be worn as streetwear, especially with the right pair of kicks.
With all the great options out there, it can be tough to choose your go-to pair of tracksuit bottoms. But whether you're running in the cold, headed to the movies or doing chores around the house, Nike has tracksuit bottom options that are both comfy and stylish. And if you can't decide on the perfect pair, there's nothing wrong with having more than one.
Soft Tracksuit Bottoms for Lounging: Nike Sportswear
Comfortable Tracksuit Bottoms for the Gym: Nike Dri-FIT
Warm Tracksuit Bottoms for Cold Weather: Nike Therma-FIT
Nike Therma-FIT joggers come in tapered and loose-fitting styles in plenty of colour options. You'll even find styles made from sustainable materials, like recycled polyester and organic cotton. Nike has a selection of Therma-FIT hoodies to keep you toasty on top as well, and you can complete the look with a pair of winter running shoes.