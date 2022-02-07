The Best Nike Tracksuit Bottoms for Every Occasion

Whether you're jogging outdoors or lounging on the couch, there's a pair of Nike tracksuit bottoms to keep you cosy. Here are our favourites for every occasion.

What Are Nike’s Best Tracksuit Bottoms?

Wearing tracksuit bottoms is like taking your bed with you on-the-go. Between the cosy drawstring waistband, the breathable and soft material and the roomier fit, tracksuit bottoms are an easy choice when you want to be comfy above all else. And thanks to the popular athleisure style, tracksuit bottoms and joggers can even be worn as streetwear, especially with the right pair of kicks.

With all the great options out there, it can be tough to choose your go-to pair of tracksuit bottoms. But whether you're running in the cold, headed to the movies or doing chores around the house, Nike has tracksuit bottom options that are both comfy and stylish. And if you can't decide on the perfect pair, there's nothing wrong with having more than one.

Soft Tracksuit Bottoms for Lounging: Nike Sportswear

The fleece tracksuit bottoms in the Nike Sportswear collection come in a variety of colours, prints, styles and fits. Choose from baggy styles or tapered legs in multiple fabric options, including Nike Tech Fleece for a more premium feel. You'll even find styles made from sustainable fabrics like recycled polyester and cotton, which are part of Nike's efforts to use sustainable materials to help reduce waste and carbon emissions. And fresh details like cargo pockets and zips on some joggers add style and functionality. Looking to make a statement? Opt for a tie-dyed pair or a bold logo print.

Comfortable Tracksuit Bottoms for the Gym: Nike Dri-FIT

If you're headed to the gym in your jogger tracksuit bottoms, you'll want a lightweight pair designed to wick away sweat from your skin as you exert yourself. Nike Dri-FIT tracksuit bottoms are made from a revolutionary microfibre polyester fabric that disperses moisture across the surface of the joggers for quick evaporation. You'll stay cool, dry and comfortable in this sportswear collection of soft joggers. What's more, a variety of colours and fits are available, from neutral, slim-fit joggers designed for yoga outfits to bold and baggy tracksuit bottoms.

Warm Tracksuit Bottoms for Cold Weather: Nike Therma-FIT

The double-brushed microfibre fleece tracksuit bottoms in the Nike Therma-FIT collection are ideal for keeping you warm and cosy in frosty temperatures. They're designed to be lightweight while providing insulation, so you can stay active in the cold without worrying about bulky fabric weighing you down. Some Therma-FIT trousers are also quilted to provide warmth and ventilation simultaneously.

Nike Therma-FIT joggers come in tapered and loose-fitting styles in plenty of colour options. You'll even find styles made from sustainable materials, like recycled polyester and organic cotton. Nike has a selection of Therma-FIT hoodies to keep you toasty on top as well, and you can complete the look with a pair of winter running shoes.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Should Tracksuit Bottoms Fit?
Most tracksuit bottoms should be roomy in the thighs and pelvic area for comfort, but the right fit will depend on your activity and the rest of your outfit. For example, a slim fit, tapered leg pair of joggers is the perfect alternative to leggings for your yoga practise, while a baggy pair will be more comfortable for lounging around the house. Depending on what you're wearing on top, you might opt for a high-waist pair of joggers or choose tracksuit bottoms that sit low on your hips.
What Are the Best Men's Tracksuit Bottoms?
That depends on your activity and desired fit. Nike has tracksuit bottoms for men in a variety of styles, so you can choose a pair that meets your needs. We recommend a pair of Dri-FIT tracksuit bottoms for gym-going or a pair of Therma-FIT tracksuit bottoms for cold weather. Read our full style guide for more ideas on the best tracksuit bottoms and fleece joggers to wear for every activity.
How Do You Dress Up a Pair of Tracksuit Bottoms?
While you may not wear lounge trousers to a black-tie event, you can look polished and presentable in the right pair of tracksuit bottoms. Opt for a pair with elastic cuffs rather than an open bottom for a more streamlined look, and pair them with dress shoes or a sleek pair of Nike Blazer sneakers. They should also have a slim fit and a high-rise waist for a clean-cut aesthetic. Avoid bright colours or oversized logos when you're aiming for a dressed-up look.
What Is the Difference Between Tracksuit Trousers and Tracksuit Bottoms?
Tracksuit trousers tend to be longer with a wide leg and no elastic around the ankles. They typically come in a lightweight material that isn't as warm as fleece joggers or tracksuit bottoms. They also frequently have snaps down the side for easy on and off.

