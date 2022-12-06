The Best Oversized Sweatshirts for Women by Nike

Whether in full-on lounge mode or looking for a layer to top off a casual outfit, a Nike oversize sweatshirt can provide warmth and comfort. Shop for a roomy quarter-zip for mild-weather workouts or a heat-retaining crew neck with advanced engineering for colder days.

Check out these Nike oversize sweatshirts in five distinct materials to match your needs.

(Related: The Easiest Way to Fold a Hoodie)