The Top Gifts for Dancers From Nike

The Top 9 Nike Gift Ideas for Dancers
Buying Guide
Whatever their preferred style of dance, your friend or loved one will love the gifts on this list.
Is someone in your life a ballet, tap, jazz or other type of dancer? Give a gift for their favourite sport with the Nike collection of dance apparel and helpful gear.
Read on to find the top gifts for dancers.
1. Matching Sets
From bra-and-leggings combinations to tank tops and high-waisted shorts with identical patterns, outfit the dancer in your life in a colourful matching set by Nike. Choose from varieties that are made from fabrics like Infinalon, which has a finish that's smooth against the skin.
2. Body-Hugging Tights and Leggings
Ensure your loved one can leap, swing, pivot and step in comfort with a sweat-wicking pair of tights or leggings. Gentle compression keeps the trousers from being a distraction, while Dri-FIT Technology wicks sweat off the skin and allows for fast evaporation.
3. Versatile Tracksuit Bottoms
A fluffy pair of Nike Sportswear Fleece Joggers is ideal for a post-recital or after-class cover-up. Find them in mid- and high-waist varieties and a wide selection of colours to match a dance troupe's uniform.
4. Oversized Hoodies
Another must-have for the dancer in your life: a cosy, lived-in hoodie. Similar to its fleece-jogger sibling, Nike Sportswear Fleece Hoodies contain an ultra-soft fleece inner lining that's fluffy to the touch and insulative in nature. Find styles in a wide range of shades.
5. Scrunchies That Match the Squad
For dancers, hair bands and scrunchies serve multiple purposes: they keep hair off the face, represent a squad's colours and can add extra flair to a costume. Choose from silky, oversized scrunchies, tight bands or big bows—all available in multiple shades and patterns.
6. Backpack to Carry All Their Gear
From shoes to cover-ups to essentials like a wallet, keys and phone, a dancer's bag needs to hold a number of items—and the Nike backpack collection delivers. Find styles that can hold up to 32 litres of volume, as well as mini-backpacks for casual meet-ups after class with their crew.
7. Sports Bra That Adds Personal Flair
With bold colour patterns, innovative cuts and a wide range of support levels, Nike Indy Sports Bras are an ideal fit for dancers. Choose from high necklines, racerback designs, and front and back closures, as well as the option of built-in or removable padding.
8. Post-Dance Sandals and Slides
An airy, roomy pair of sandals or slides is the perfect way to allow feet to stretch and breathe after being cooped up in dance shoes. Choose from slippers with inner fleece linings, slides with Max Air unit technology (the same type you'd find in high-performance running shoes) and no-fuss flip-flops.
9. At-Home Strength-Training Equipment
Whatever their style—be it ballet, jazz, hip-hop or tap—dance is a sport that requires considerable strength and flexibility, making home strength-training gear a top gift choice. Shop from resistance bands that double as stretching tools, recovery balls and foam rollers to relieve tense muscles, and yoga mats to stretch on.
Words by Julia Sullivan