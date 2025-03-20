Nike white Air Max Dn: smooth stride, maximum bounce
With Air Max Dn white trainers, you can experience the next generation of Air technology. Their futuristic design is the next step in a journey that started back in the 1970s, when we revolutionised sports footwear with our compressed air cushioning. We followed this up with the Air Max 1, the first shoe to make Air technology visible. You couldn't just feel it—you could see it, too. Now it's time for Air Max Dn. With these cutting-edge shoes, we're making air dynamic, allowing it to flow through a unique cushioning system. The result? Seamless heel-to-toe movement.
The Dynamic Air unit system makes our white Air Max Dn trainers stand out from the crowd. Made up of two sets of dual-pressure tubes, it delivers superior cushioning where you need it most. You can expect the firmest pressure in the heel and softer pressure towards your midfoot. Plus, the air levels shift within each set for a smooth transition as you step. So, you get all-day comfort and an energising, performance-level bounce.
We've designed our white Air Max Dn shoes with multi-layered mesh uppers that are lightweight and breathable. Thanks to the tactile haptic print, these trainers have a sculptured effect and a textured look. Meanwhile, the plush foam around the cushioning system ensures a soft, supportive ride. Got kids in the house who want in on the action? Air Max Dn white Nike trainers are available for all ages—from little ones to teens.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. Plus, we repurpose old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets into high-performance yarn for our clothing. To join us, choose Air Max Dn white footwear with the Sustainable Materials tag.