Trail-runner shorts: made for movement
Stay in control of every stride in a pair of trail-running shorts. From quick jogs to long runs, Nike trail shorts support your movement, no matter how far you're going. Soft, sweat-wicking material lifts moisture from your skin for quicker evaporation—so you'll stay cool even when you're pushing your limits. Feeling the heat? Look out for breathable fabric on the upper back. It delivers extra ventilation in the areas you need it most.
The best trail-running shorts move with you. That's why ours are ultra-lightweight to allow uninterrupted flexibility—so you can stride to your fullest. Low-rise silhouettes in minimal-stretch materials allow free and fluid movement with a sleek, streamlined feel. Look out for trail-runner shorts with supportive ergonomic brief liners that feel comfortable and secure, helping you stay focused on the route ahead. Thanks to narrow drawcord waistbands, you'll also get an easy, adjustable fit every time. Tackling tough terrain? Choose running shorts for trails featuring loops that securely hold your hiking poles, so they're easy to access when you need them.
Keep your essentials close with running trail shorts featuring side pockets carefully positioned to minimise bounce. If travelling light isn't your thing, pick trail shorts featuring up to eight pockets so you can bring everything you need. Plus, you'll find zip pockets big enough for your phone. These internal moisture barriers keep sweat at bay, so your gear stays dry no matter how hard you work.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our journey, choose trail shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.