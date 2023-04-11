Skip to main content
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      €159.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      €74.99
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Zoom Superfly 9 Academy AG
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Zoom Superfly 9 Academy AG Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Grass Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Zoom Superfly 9 Academy AG
      Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Grass Football Boot
      €74.99
      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer
      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      €64.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Crater Impact
      Nike Crater Impact Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Crater Impact
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max TW Next Nature
      Nike Air Max TW Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90
      Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max 90
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      €94.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      €119.99
      NikeCourt Royale 2 Next Nature
      NikeCourt Royale 2 Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      €69.99
      Nike Air Max Pre-Day
      Nike Air Max Pre-Day Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Pre-Day
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Court Vision Mid Next Nature
      Nike Court Vision Mid Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      €84.99
      Nike Phantom GX Academy MG
      Nike Phantom GX Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phantom GX Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      €84.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €99.99
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Nike Star Runner 3 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €49.99
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Nike Downshifter 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      €69.99
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Nike Downshifter 12 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max TW
      Nike Air Max TW Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max TW
      Older Kids' Shoes

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.