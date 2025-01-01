Pink Nike Dunk trainers: courtside cool
The Dunk may have started out as a basketball shoe back in 1985, but it's gone on to be ready for much more than just the court. We've got pink Dunk designs in various shades. One thing they all share is ultra-grippy soles, loved by the skating community and beyond. Whether you're hitting the ramps or the streets, an all-pink Dunk has a distinctive look with the practicality to match. Choose from colourblock options that combine different pink hues, or pick a pair with a head-turning pattern.
Discover all-pink Dunk shoes with durable synthetic overlays that nod to basketball heritage. Or, go for a leather and suede pair that develops a vintage character the more you wear them. A padded, low-cut collar with extra foam keeps you comfortable while channelling a relaxed style. Inside, your feet are supported by a foam midsole that delivers cloud-like comfort every step of the way. This responsive construction puts extra spring in your step so you can get even more out of your movement.
Durable rubber outsoles with waffle-inspired patterns deliver top traction, no matter what surface you're on. Look out for Nike Dunk shoes in pink with perforated detailing around the toe area for extra airflow. Plus, additional flex grooves create a smooth feel. Meanwhile, the heel area is designed to optimise landing space, so you can jump freely.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, look out for pink Dunk shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.