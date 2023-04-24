Take your game to the next level with Nike Dunk
On the court or the street, Nike Dunk offer everyday wearability and unrivalled comfort. Vintage 80s hoop designs come together with modern overlays, so you get retro style credentials and modern flavour all in one. The Dunk with crisp shined leather uppers get better with age and stay soft – however much you use them.
Padded, low-cut collars deliver support that lets you take your game anywhere – from hardwood to board and everything in between. Super comfortable foam midsoles provide responsive cushioning exactly where you need it. The Dunk also have a lightweight feel, so you can move freely with nothing holding you back.
The rubber sole of the Nike Dunk trainer, with a classic pivot circle, provides reliable traction and grip. Originally designed for the basketball court, the padded uppers give versatile support and protection loved by skateboarders, too. Looking for retro b-ball style? Channel an old-school aesthetic with these iconic, sleek silhouettes.