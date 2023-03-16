Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Oversized Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Gender 
      (0)
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (1)
      Oversized
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      €69.99
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's 1/2-Zip Top
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's 1/2-Zip Top
      Nike Sportswear Plush
      Nike Sportswear Plush Women's Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Plush
      Women's Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit Women's Training Crew
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
      Women's Training Crew
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Velour Jacket
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Velour Jacket
      €109.99
      Nike Forward Hoodie
      Nike Forward Hoodie Women's Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Forward Hoodie
      Women's Hoodie
      €139.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      €74.99
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Sweatshirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece
      Older Kids' Oversized Sweatshirt
      €44.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Funnel-Neck Fleece Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Funnel-Neck Fleece Sweatshirt
      €64.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      €79.99
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Mock-Neck Training Top
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Mock-Neck Training Top
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Over-Oversized Crop Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Women's Over-Oversized Crop Pullover Hoodie
      €109.99
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's 1/2-Zip Top
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's 1/2-Zip Top
      €84.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Oversized Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Oversized Hoodie
      €64.99
      Nike Forward Hoodie
      Nike Forward Hoodie Men's Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Forward Hoodie
      Men's Hoodie
      €139.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Over-Oversized Mock-Neck 3/4-Sleeve Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Over-Oversized Mock-Neck 3/4-Sleeve Sweatshirt
      €64.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
      €79.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      €79.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Oversized Crop Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Air
      Women's Oversized Crop Fleece Hoodie
      €84.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      €74.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's 3/4-Sleeve Crop Polo Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's 3/4-Sleeve Crop Polo Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Pullover Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Pullover Fleece Hoodie
      €54.99

      Oversized hoodies: get comfortable

      When you're warming up or taking a break, sometimes an oversized hoodie is just what you need. Our collection of oversized sweatshirts and hoodies has colours and styles to suit every sport and every player. Zip-up hoodies let you adjust your temperature between sets, while breathable sweatshirts keep you comfortable during training sessions. For total comfort, choose roomy silhouettes that are easy to slip on and off on the sidelines.

      Make the most of the heat generated by your body with Nike Therma-FIT technology. We use innovative materials in our oversized hoodies to help you stay at the perfect temperature throughout your workout. You'll also find plenty of options from Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our plan to reach net-zero waste and emissions. Crafted with recycled materials, these hoodies and sweatshirts are better for you and the planet.